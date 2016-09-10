NATO backs Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield against Daesh, protect its borders - Daily Sabah

NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg paid a two-day visit to Ankara where he met with Turkish officials on the Syrian crisis and the fight against terror. Stoltenberg stresses the importance of local forces in fighting terrorism.

Supreme Allied Condista thanks NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for his successful two-day visit to Ankara and urges -

NATO support for Operation Euphrates Shield, while cautioning President Erdogan to temper his rhetoric against our brave and trusted allies, the Kurdish YPG and Syrian Democratic Forces.

That NATO does now rapidly deploy the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Turkey (NRDC-T) in support of Operation Euphrates Shield to secure al-Bab for the anti-ISIS coalition, with a view to a NRDC-T armoured ground attack west of the Euphrates to attack and liberate Raqqa from the south, coordinating with our YPG-SDF comrades attacking ISIS forces from Kurdish-held territory east of the Euphrates moving southwards towards Raqqa.

Congratulations to the Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve for the great success of the anti-ISIS air warfare campaign which has broken the back of the enemy ISIS who are consequently very vulnerable to our ground forces.

Signal to anti-ISIS forces from Supreme Allied Condista

TAKE AL-BAB

TAKE RAQQA AS PER BATTLEPLAN