This is Why the Turkish Operation in Raqqa Will Serve Russian Interests

Turkey is ready to join the United States to liberate the Syrian city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the self-proclaimed Daesh caliphate. ...

"Turkey will not upset Russia’s plans if Turkish forces liberate Raqqa. Russia’s main goal in Syria is defeating Daesh terrorists. And the liberation of Raqqa would play into the hands of Moscow," Mikhail Alexandrov, a military and political expert at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, pointed out.