Condi Rice on the U.S. Presidential Campaign, Chinese / Russian aggression, defeating ISIS on the web & battlefield

Condoleezza Rice, speaking at a charity fund-raising event in Dallas on Friday, spoke about the U.S. Presidential Campaign, Chinese / Russian aggression and defeating ISIS on the web & battlefield.

"Rice, who was Bush's National Security Advisor from 2001-2005 and Secretary of State from 2005-2009, instead spent time lamenting the "anger and desperation of people left behind by globalism," as seen in the race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

"Sometimes, people look for someone to blame," she said, citing "big banks" and "Mexican immigrants" as examples. "I feel an undercurrent now not just of hopelessness, but of 'victim-hood' that is not going to serve our democracy."

Rice also noted the "breakdown of the international order," pointing to China's saber-rattling/cyber attacks and Russia aggressively "buzzing our planes." ("Somebody's got to go to Vladimir Putin and say, 'Knock it off,' " she advised.)

And, what about ISIS? "We have to take away their sexiness â¦ their appeal â¦ in inspiring people on web sites," Rice said. "And, we have to have a better 'story' than they do. â¦ In the meantime, we just have to defeat them."

Source - D Magazine

