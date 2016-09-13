Turkey-led Forces Are in Control of 845km² of Syrian Territory

The best anti-ISIS scenario now is for Turkish-backed forces -

- right now that's Rebels/FSA but in future I would hope to strengthen those forces with the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps - Turkey (NRDC-T), assuming all necessary political consents are granted (especially Turkey & NATO - no veto by Assad) -

- to take Al-Bab then push east-southeast towards Al-Khafsah.

It's really important for the anti-ISIS coalition that we keep a front line for fighting between Turkish-backed forces and ISIS - to be sure not to block Turkish-backed forces advancing versus ISIS because we will need Turkish-backed forces to advance deeply into Syria to attack Raqqa from the south.

The worst scenario for the anti-ISIS coalition would be SDF/YPG obstructing the Turkish-backed forces and for skirmishing to develop between Rebels/FSA and SDF/YPG when, really, the focus must be kept laser-like on the fight with ISIS.

Signal to anti-ISIS forces from Supreme Allied Condista.

TAKE AL-BAB

TAKE RAQQA AS PER BATTLEPLAN