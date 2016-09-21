Turkey seeks more military cooperation with US in Syria

Turkey, in what appears a quid pro quo for support in al-Bab, has given up on trying to get YPG forces to leave Manbij — the strategic town liberated from IS by the SDF earlier this summer

Fair enough. Let's try to make sure that quid pro quo deal sticks and thereby unite the whole anti-ISIS coalition!

Signal to anti-ISIS forces from Supreme Allied Condista.

TAKE AL-BAB

TAKE RAQQA AS PER BATTLEPLAN

Supreme Allied Condista urges -

NATO support for Operation Euphrates Shield, while cautioning President Erdogan to temper his rhetoric against our brave and trusted allies, the Kurdish YPG and Syrian Democratic Forces.

That NATO does now rapidly deploy the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Turkey (NRDC-T) in support of Operation Euphrates Shield to secure al-Bab for the anti-ISIS coalition, with a view to a NRDC-T armoured ground attack west of the Euphrates to attack and liberate Raqqa from the south, coordinating with our YPG-SDF comrades attacking ISIS forces from Kurdish-held territory east of the Euphrates moving southwards towards Raqqa.