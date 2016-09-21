Obama Administration Considers Arming Syrian Kurds Against ISIS

Absolutely. We must arm the YPG.

Directly providing weapons for the first time to the Syrian Kurds, whom American commanders view as their most effective ground partner against the Islamic State, would help build momentum for the assault on Raqqa.

Agreed.

The review of the military plan comes as American commanders fear that their timetable to take Raqqa was set back after Turkey recently plunged into Syria with ground forces for the first time.

No fear.

My TAKE RAQQA BATTLEPLAN supports the Turkish army's operation in Syria, "Operation Euphrates Shield", while cautioning President Erdogan to temper his rhetoric against our brave and trusted allies, the Kurdish YPG and Syrian Democratic Forces.

The timetable for the liberation of Raqqa can be accelerated considerably by deploying additional elite Turkish army reinforcements but seconded to our allied supranational command, whether as now with the Pentagon Central Command's "Operation Inherent Resolve" or even better transferred to NATO's Supreme Allied Command, so as to take advantage of existing NATO / Turkish military command structures.

My plan specifies a ground attack by a powerful Turkish armed force, west of the Euphrates, liberating Raqqa with an attack from the south, coordinating with our Kurdish YPG and Arab Syrian Democratic Forces comrades attacking ISIS forces from Kurdish-held territory east of the Euphrates moving southwards towards Raqqa.

View my battle-plan map for the liberation of Raqqa at this link.