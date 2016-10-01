Syrian Kurds Demand Recognition of Rojava Federal Project & Weapons from US as Condition to Fight for Raqqa

I thank Hanifa Hussein for her leadership. I agree that the US-led coalition should recognise the Rojava Federal Project. If the US will not do so yet then individual members of the coalition should do so as soon as possible.

I agree too that the YPG/YPJ must be directly armed, with all that is needed to defend Rojava from the enemy ISIS, to take ground from ISIS and to advance upon Raqqa.

Sadly, the YPG/YPJ also need arms just in case of any instances of unwelcome and counter-productive skirmishing with anti-ISIS partner Turkish forces which may on occasion be instigated on account of Erdogan's hostile anti-Kurdish rhetoric and Erdogan's poor leadership of Turkey which we have all come to regret with bitterness.

Jordan Matson, an American volunteer with the Kurdish YPG, told ARA News that in bending to Erdogan’s demands, the Obama administration had effectively stopped the war on ISIS. Jordan reasoned that a lull was imminent since the Kurdish-led SDF would not commit to a Raqqa operation without cutting off ISIS supply lines between Syria and Turkey. “By stalling, you have saved Raqqa for possibly years to come as no one else will take it,” he said.

I would say to Jordan Matson that the best strategy for the anti-ISIS coalition would be if the Turkish army gets appropriate supranational leadership, from the US-led Operation Inherent Resolve or from NATO, and orders to cut off and TAKE CONTROL over land used now as ISIS supply routes to the west and south of the Euphrates, advancing Turkish forces, eliminating ISIS, all the way to Raqqa, as shown in my battle-plan (see TAKE RAQQA BATTLEPLAN).

The best anti-ISIS scenario now is for Turkish-backed forces -

- right now that's Rebels/FSA but in the near future I would hope to strengthen those forces with either the 41,000 Turkish troops reported to be "on stand by" at the border or with the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps - Turkey (NRDC-T), assuming all necessary political consents are granted (especially Turkey & NATO - no veto by Assad) -

- to take Al-Bab then push east-southeast towards Al-Khafsah.

It's really important for the anti-ISIS coalition that we keep a front line for fighting between Turkish-backed forces and ISIS - to be sure not to block Turkish-backed forces advancing versus ISIS because we will need Turkish-backed forces to advance deeply into Syria to attack Raqqa from the south.

The worst scenario for the anti-ISIS coalition would be SDF/YPG obstructing the Turkish-backed forces and for skirmishing to develop between Rebels/FSA and SDF/YPG when, really, the focus must be kept laser-like on the fight with ISIS.