Ankara in talks with U.S. military, won't 'hurry up' anti-ISIL operations

Erdogan's "Operation Euphrates Shield" quagmire -

FSA struggling to hold border areas cleared of ISIL

Turkish infantry useless in rear, "on stand by"

Won't "hurry up" taking of al-Bab

Demanding SDF Arabs split from YPG Kurds

No anti-ISIL Raqqa op with YPG

"7 or 8 years" operation timescale

"Blitzkrieg" - what's that?

Defeating coups may be Erdogan's forte but clearly not commanding modern manoeuvre warfare on the operational level to take and hold ground from an enemy.

Erdogan is much more interested in his petty anti-Kurd political games than defeating the enemy ISIL/ISIS/Daesh on the battle-field.

It's time now for Turkey to hand Operation Euphrates Shield over to supranational command of the US-led Operation Inherent Resolve or NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Turkey (NRDC-T).

Signal to anti-ISIS forces from Supreme Allied Condista.

TAKE AL-BAB

TAKE RAQQA AS PER BATTLEPLAN