UN's new Secy Gen Guterres $900 m reward to Assad for bombing out refugees

The UN's Antonia Guterres paid the Assad regime $900 million in 2015 to bomb Syrians to build a corrupt refugee empire.

Guardian - "How Assad regime controls UN aid intended for Syria's children"

"Inevitably, the focus has turned to the United Nations relief mission, which is only allowed to operate in Syria with the blessing of President Bashar al-Assad.

Damascus also restricts who the UN can work with; it keeps a list of “approved” international and Syrian organisations, and the UN cannot stray outside it.

Figures show that $900m (£688m) of the $1.1bn in the UN 2015 response plan was spent on aid funnelled through Damascus, all of which is controlled to some extent by the Syrian authorities."

It's disgusting that Obama won't veto the atrocious Guterres as the next UN Secretary General.

It's time for a show down on the UN Security Council which highlights the utter failure of the last pick - Ban Ki-moon - his fecklessness in dealing with the world's problems - and worst of all this refugee empire-builder - Antonio Guterres - who has done nothing but vastly increase the number of refugees in the world by paying vast sums of UN cash to the likes of Assad, to give Assad a financial incentive to intensify and extend the civil war he started that generates all the deaths and refugees that the UN bureaucrats like Guterres have built their corrupt refugee empire with.

Instead of paying the UN to pay Assad $900 million for bombing out refugees, the US's money for refugees could and should be directed to support only refugees who have left Assad-controlled territory, so that Assad doesn't get his sticky fingers on any of the US's money and then there would be less of a financial incentive for Assad to keep bombing Syrians out of their homes to get more money from the UN.