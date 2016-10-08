Condi Rice - "Donald Trump should not be President"

Condoleezza Rice writes - "Enough! Donald Trump should not be President. He should withdraw" - on her Facebook account.

"As a Republican, I hope to support someone who has the dignity and stature to run for the highest office in the greatest democracy on earth." Condi adds.

1st Presidential Debate

CLINTON: "So you've got to ask yourself, why won't he release his tax returns? ... maybe he doesn't want the American people, all of you watching tonight, to know that he's paid nothing in federal taxes, because the only years that anybody's ever seen were a couple of years when he had to turn them over to state authorities when he was trying to get a casino license, and they showed he didn't pay any federal income tax." TRUMP: "That makes me smart." CLINTON: "So if he's paid zero, that means zero for troops, zero for vets, zero for schools or health. And I think probably he's not all that enthusiastic about having the rest of our country see what the real reasons are, because it must be something really important, even terrible, that he's trying to hide. TRUMP: "... release my tax returns against my lawyer's wishes"

Well Trump's lawyer must think that Trump has something to hide, that his tax-release could be used as evidence of Trump's "smart" / illegal tax evasion.

So even though Trump may have illegally evaded taxes due to the Federal Government, he still dares to run for president so that he can spend honest Americans' federal taxes?

Shouldn't the Republican Party have weeded out this big fat ZERO Trump in the primaries?

Apparently, neither "dignity" nor "stature" would seem to be requisites to gain the Republican nomination - just a big pile of ill-gotten cash from tax-dodging and a loud mouth!

Oh well, unless Republicans can find a way to change horses midstream, it looks like Hillary is a shoo-in for the White House.

Such a shame it never came down to Condi VS Hillary - the great presidential contest that would have been worthy of the highest office of the greatest democracy on Earth. If it did, if it ever does, it won't be Hillary I will be supporting then ...

