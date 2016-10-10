Newsvine

Turkey hits more than 100 Daesh targets in Northern Syria

Seeded by Supreme Allied Condista View Original Article: Anadolu Agency
Seeded on Mon Oct 10, 2016 6:02 PM
The onslaught marked an escalation in attacks on the group since Turkey and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) launched Operation Euphrates Shield in August.

Ah, so Ankara did 'hurry-up' its anti-ISIL military operations, after all. OK!

Ankara in talks with U.S. military, won't 'hurry up' anti-ISIL operations

Hopefully, if the Turkish Armed Forces can keep escalating their attacks on Daesh / ISIL / ISIS they might manage to take Al-Bab well within the "7 or 8 years" operation timescale, which no doubt would be much appreciated by the international anti-ISIS coalition!

Signal to anti-ISIS forces from Supreme Allied Condista.

TAKE AL-BAB

TAKE RAQQA AS PER BATTLEPLAN

