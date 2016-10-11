Newsvine

Manbij: students back to school after ISIS explosives dismantled

On August 12, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured Manbij city from ISIS militants concluding a 73-day-long campaign.

  • If the international anti-ISIS coalition stands together,
  • if we put aside our differences and focus on the fight against ISIS,
  • then our victory against the common enemy shall be the foundation for our agreements that will secure a lasting peace for all to learn to build a prosperous future.

 

Signal to anti-ISIS forces from Supreme Allied Condista.

TAKE AL-BAB

TAKE RAQQA AS PER BATTLEPLAN

