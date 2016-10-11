Manbij: students back to school after ISIS explosives dismantled

On August 12, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured Manbij city from ISIS militants concluding a 73-day-long campaign.

If the international anti-ISIS coalition stands together,

if we put aside our differences and focus on the fight against ISIS,

then our victory against the common enemy shall be the foundation for our agreements that will secure a lasting peace for all to learn to build a prosperous future.

Signal to anti-ISIS forces from Supreme Allied Condista.

TAKE AL-BAB

TAKE RAQQA AS PER BATTLEPLAN