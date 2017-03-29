NBC - Secret meeting between Fmr Secy Condoleezza Rice and President Donald Trump?

Ryan then followed up with a question about Trump's meeting with Rice. Rice was critical of Trump during the presidential campaign, calling on him to withdraw in October. DANIELLA SILVA, for NBC Politics News

No such meeting between President Trump and Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice happened, or it was a secret meeting, news of which is only now leaking out.

Certainly in November 30, 2016. Condoleezza Rice met with Vice President Elect, Mike Pence. Presumably VP Pence was asking Condi for her assessment of possible Trump Secretary of State picks.

There have been no reports until this one now on NBC, to my knowledge, reporting any such meeting between Rice and Trump, or if there has been such a report, yours truly has been asleep on the job.

If this meeting was common knowledge, as Supreme Allied Condista, I should know because it's my job to report such a meeting and I've never heard of any such meeting.

To say I am "curious" about this NBC report doesn't even come close.