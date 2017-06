"Q But when Condi Rice comes Friday."

asked April Ryan a White House correspondent at yesterday's Daily Press Briefing.

The subsequent verbal exchange between Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Ryan has given rise to press reports suggesting that Condoleezza Rice has been invited to and is expected at the White House, tomorrow, Friday, March 31 2017.

If so, the free world will be relieved to see our leader back in the White House once again where she belongs.

Rice for President