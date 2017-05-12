"I don't want a civil war," Maduro said while announcing his constituent assembly, but he is laying the foundations for one. He might even win it, in the short term, if the army and police stay loyal to him. But in the longer run he really does risk ending up like Mussolini: executed without trial and hanging upside-down in a public square.
Venezuela: Drifting toward civil war
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri May 12, 2017 6:59 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment