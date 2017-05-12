Newsvine

Supreme Allied Condista

About Articles: 8 Seeds: 28 Comments: 91 Since: Jul 2015

Venezuela: Drifting toward civil war

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Supreme Allied Condista View Original Article: The Hamilton Spectator
Seeded on Fri May 12, 2017 6:59 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"I don't want a civil war," Maduro said while announcing his constituent assembly, but he is laying the foundations for one. He might even win it, in the short term, if the army and police stay loyal to him. But in the longer run he really does risk ending up like Mussolini: executed without trial and hanging upside-down in a public square.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor