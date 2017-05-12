Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro (EVIL SANTA) has got to go.

In my opinion, the Venezuelan army should bring Maduro down as a prelude to a presidential election to choose his successor.

It looks to me now to be both necessary and desirable.

Ideally, international organisations should signal encouragement and support for the Venezuelan military to act, in particular -

* The Organisation of American States

* The Union of South American Nations

* The Organization of Ibero-American States

* The United Nations

However, even in the absence of the encouragement of those international organisations I would recommend support for an international military intervention if any officers of the Venezuelan military have any difficulty in removing Maduro and would like our help.

Then somebody, President Trump perhaps, should give EVIL SANTA his 48 hours to quit the presidency of Venezuela.

After that, the gloves should come off. Then the US and allies should offer military help to any force in Venezuela who can take EVIL SANTA out, by all means necessary.