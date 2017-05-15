New policy will apply both to Afghanistan and Pakistan: McMaster

TRUMP'S DEAL WITH DEVILS OF RADICAL ISLAMIC TERRORISM

Why US National Security Adviser Gen H.R. McMaster's (photographed) new plan for Afghanistan is doomed to fail.

The US media reported on Saturday that Mr Trump was also finalising a $100 billion arms deal for Saudi Arabia,

Well I suppose for a $100 billion bribe of such an arms deal with the devils of radical Islamic terrorism, Trump might well be prepared to set aside the Saudi and Pakistani regimes' secret state sponsorship of the Al Qaeda terrorist attack of 9/11 and forgive those same back-stabbing regimes for sponsoring the terrorists who killed and injured thousands of US soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan?

"It's worth it!" the US arms industry will tell Trump.

Trump's Mother of All Bombs and McMaster's silly little plan for a few thousand more troops for Afghanistan is not going to make the slightest difference to the outcome of the long war that the masterminds who run the deep states of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are waging against the US and its NATO allies.

Like the US Presidents before him, Trump and his forces are going to take their whipping from radical Islamic terrorism and not defeat them because for $100 billion "this is business" and "the war on terror can wait" (until the US gets a president worthy of the name).

Any workable solution to stabilise Afghanistan for the long term must prevent the Pakistani deep state (who act via the Pakistani military intelligence agency, the ISI) from any further state-sponsorship of Pakistani-proxy insurgent forces in Afghanistan.

This can only be done by a regime change that reaches deeper into the Pakistani state than was accomplished when the military dictatorship of Pakistan was made to dress up in civilian clothes and have the window dressing of elections.

Trump will also visit Israel and attend a Nato summit in Rome where he may brief his allies on his new Afghan policy and ask them for more troops.

NATO requires a political and military strategy which is beyond the limited wits of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who as Norwegian Prime Minister failed to prevent a lone-wolf fascist terrorist from mass murdering members of his own party's youth wing at Utøya, Norway in 2011.

If Stoltenberg was out of his depth against one lone-wolf Norwegian fascist we can be sure he is out of his depth trying to stabilise Afghanistan too.

So NATO has to force Stoltenberg out as Secretary General and appoint someone else who is competent, someone like me in fact.

In outline, NATO should employ a strategy of regime-change against the deep Pakistani and Saudi states employing naval blockades and seizing / destroying TV satellites in space to ensure that only our regime-change propaganda is what is being broadcast from space into Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, not regime deep state lies and excuses.

Admittedly, my strategy would be much more effective if I was serving NATO with the support of former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Therefore NATO really ought to get in contact with Condi to suggest that she and I work as a team to lead NATO as it needs to be led if we are ever to win this war on terror.

Reference from 2012: BBC: Pakistan helping Afghan Taliban - Nato