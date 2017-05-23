Theresa May chairs COBRA meeting in wake of Manchester terror attack after suicide bomb kills 22 at Ariana Grande concert

MAY'S & TRUMP'S DEALS WITH THE DEVILS OF RADICAL ISLAMIC TERRORISM

If the Manchester bombing turns out to be inspired by ISIS or other radical Islamic terrorism then here's why the UK government's COBRA security committee are out of their depth and clueless and here's what we need to know before we can defeat these terrorists.

In April, Theresa May visited Saudi Arabia and she defended her trip to Saudi Arabia, saying "its ties with the UK are important for security and prosperity".

Whereas actually, the UK, the US and world's ties with Saudi Arabia are what is endangering our security because when the world trades with Saudi Arabia we are funding radical Islamic terrorism.

Just the other day, Donald Trump was in Saudi Arabia too, saying much the same thing as Theresa May.

Actually the truth is that the UK and US are being bribed by arms deals and other business deals with the devils of radical Islamic terrorism.

May and Trump are setting aside the Saudi and Pakistani regimes' secret state sponsorship of terrorism that has killed many innocents in our own homelands.

"It's worth it!" the UK and US arms industries and others are telling Trump and May.

So that's why nothing that is said or agreed at the UK's COBRA meetings is going to make the slightest difference to the course or the outcome of the long war that the masterminds who run the deep states of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are waging against the Western civilised world.

Like the UK PMs before May and US Presidents before Trump, they and their forces are going to take their whipping from radical Islamic terrorism and not defeat them because for £100s of billions "this is business" and "the war on terror can wait" (until we get governments worthy of the name).

Trump and May will soon be meeting at NATO.

NATO requires a political and military anti-terrorist strategy which is beyond the limited wits of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who as Norwegian Prime Minister failed to prevent a lone-wolf fascist terrorist from mass murdering members of his own party's youth wing at Utøya, Norway in 2011.

If Stoltenberg was out of his depth against one lone-wolf Norwegian fascist we can be sure he is out of his depth trying to defeat radical Islamic terrorism too.

So NATO has to force Stoltenberg out as Secretary General and appoint someone else who is competent, someone like me in fact.

In outline, NATO should employ a strategy of regime-change against the deep Pakistani and Saudi states employing naval blockades and seizing / destroying TV satellites in space to ensure that only our regime-change propaganda is what is being broadcast from space into Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, not regime deep state lies and excuses.

Admittedly, my strategy would be much more effective if I was serving NATO with the support of former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Therefore NATO really ought to get in contact with Condi to suggest that she and I work as a team to lead NATO as it needs to be led if we are ever to win this war on terror.